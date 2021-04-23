Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Insiders have sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

