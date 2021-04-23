Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Sell

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

ARVN stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 368,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,955. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

