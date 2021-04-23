Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.