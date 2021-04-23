Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

