Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2021 results reflected solid capital markets performance, big reserve release and adverse impact of muted loan demand. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic buyouts and efforts to manage expenses will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. Low interest rates and no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, faltering loan demand poses a concern. However, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments.”

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.