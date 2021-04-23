Zacks Investment Research Upgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Buy

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,433 shares of company stock worth $12,965,718. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

