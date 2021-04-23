Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

