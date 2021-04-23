Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Hold

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

