Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,529. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.