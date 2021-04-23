Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

FRA:ZAL opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.94 and a 200-day moving average of €87.74. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

