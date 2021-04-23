ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $434.38 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $434.38 million and approximately $33.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00647839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.63 or 0.99972710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01027569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.