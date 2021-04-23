Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $763,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.31. 10,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

