Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $328.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

