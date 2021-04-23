ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

