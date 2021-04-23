ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $29.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 5,751,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,007. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $933,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 235,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 114,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

