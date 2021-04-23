Zuflo Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,242.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 23% against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $58,939.44 and approximately $6,242.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.