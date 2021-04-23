ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $367,545.61

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $367,545.61 and approximately $550.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 88.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00667866 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006258 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.