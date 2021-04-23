Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

ZUO opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

