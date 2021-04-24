$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. 361,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,974,448. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

