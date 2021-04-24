-$0.03 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 35,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,147. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.