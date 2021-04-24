-$0.06 EPS Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings. Forterra reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

FRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

