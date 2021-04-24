-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 63,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,643. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.