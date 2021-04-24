-$0.07 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

