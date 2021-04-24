$0.07 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. US Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 768,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

