$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.