-$0.14 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million.

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

