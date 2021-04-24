$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. 885,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

