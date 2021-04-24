-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 208,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PROS by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

