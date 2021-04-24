$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 453,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,861. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Rambus has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.