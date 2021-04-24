-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,762. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

