$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.76. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

