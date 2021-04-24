$0.45 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

