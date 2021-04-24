$0.46 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 229,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 58.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 90.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

