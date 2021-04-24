-$0.67 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

NBRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

