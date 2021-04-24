$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ichor posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

