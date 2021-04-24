$0.82 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,897 shares of company stock worth $48,835,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 783,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

