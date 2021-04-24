$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

