$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 507,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,916. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

