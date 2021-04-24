$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,667. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. 1,025,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.