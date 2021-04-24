$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 778,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

