$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 11,988,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

