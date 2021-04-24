$1.84 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $349,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in UniFirst by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in UniFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in UniFirst by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.09. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

