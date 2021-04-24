$10.94 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $10.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.65 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

SMSI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 295,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.