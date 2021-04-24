$100.13 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post sales of $100.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the highest is $108.16 million. Frontline reported sales of $288.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $497.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

