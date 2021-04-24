100,000 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.