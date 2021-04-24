1,065 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

