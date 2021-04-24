1,134 Shares in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.