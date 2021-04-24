$116.22 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $116.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $76.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $514.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.63 million to $520.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.39 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $636.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $218.32. 302,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,906. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38. Repligen has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

