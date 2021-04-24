$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,404. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.