$13.92 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.38 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $63.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $103,000.

EDAP traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 1,662,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,908. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

